Time for a frank discussion about North York Moors National Park Authority’s plans for a new office - Yorkshire Post Letters
I feel it’s time that an open and frank discussion takes place on the North York Moors National Park Authority’s plans to impose their new offices and maintenance depot on a quiet residential cul-de-sac in Helmsley.
The NYMNPA authority recently paid £500,000 to purchase a plot of land in the midst of a Helmsley residential area. In a town which has seen a constant growth in second/holiday homes and retirees, the Riccal Drive area provides homes for many younger hard working families.
These people are now going to find their lives seriously changed by noise, light and air pollution, which could see a drastic impact on the health of all residents.
The park authority argues that this area was designated as Employment Land in the Helmsley Town Plan – a plan they helped to draw up and which is seriously out of date with the building of Ryemoor Gardens by Space Homes/Yorkshire Housing.
Interestingly we are hearing no objections to the proposals from Yorkshire Housing – do they care about the health and well being of their clients
At a recent meeting of the NYMNPA trustees the proposal was passed with only one objection: local councillor Mr George Jabbour – while the other members were happy to see this commercial enterprise imposed on the residents.
Just how many of these trustees know the area and have any interest in the wellbeing of the Riccal Drive residents?
I recently re-read Orwell’s Animal Farm and I now clearly see that in the eyes of these trustees ‘All animals are equal but some are more equal than others’ – how many of them can say that they would welcome this development in their local environment.
