From: Kevin Bradshaw, Riccal Drive, Helmsley.

I feel it’s time that an open and frank discussion takes place on the North York Moors National Park Authority’s plans to impose their new offices and maintenance depot on a quiet residential cul-de-sac in Helmsley.

The NYMNPA authority recently paid £500,000 to purchase a plot of land in the midst of a Helmsley residential area. In a town which has seen a constant growth in second/holiday homes and retirees, the Riccal Drive area provides homes for many younger hard working families.

These people are now going to find their lives seriously changed by noise, light and air pollution, which could see a drastic impact on the health of all residents.

The North York Moors National Park. PIC: Tony Johnson

The park authority argues that this area was designated as Employment Land in the Helmsley Town Plan – a plan they helped to draw up and which is seriously out of date with the building of Ryemoor Gardens by Space Homes/Yorkshire Housing.

Interestingly we are hearing no objections to the proposals from Yorkshire Housing – do they care about the health and well being of their clients

At a recent meeting of the NYMNPA trustees the proposal was passed with only one objection: local councillor Mr George Jabbour – while the other members were happy to see this commercial enterprise imposed on the residents.

Just how many of these trustees know the area and have any interest in the wellbeing of the Riccal Drive residents?