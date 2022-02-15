Time for a National Dental Service as this appointments scandal takes root – Yorkshire Post Letters

The state of dentistry is prompting much debate and discussion.

THE situation now for people needing dental treatment is critical.

I am really concerned about the future if there are no changes, and the impact this could also have on children in York, as many simply aren’t getting to see a dentist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More people are being forced to ‘go private’ as there are no alternatives, and the costs are really high, with consequences such as dental problems being left to get worse, or in extreme cases, people extracting their own teeth.

The state of dentistry is prompting much debate and discussion.

It is an absolute scandal that we have been allowed to get to this point.

Austerity of all our public services, and a systematic destruction of our public health services, our NHS and our dental service, have meant that people have to either put up with the pain or spend their life savings for services that should be universal and accessible to all.

I believe we need a National Dental Service, free at the point of need, accessible to all.

York urgently needs a dental school to train the next generation of NHS dentists, I will be working tirelessly in Parliament to achieve this.