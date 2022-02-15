Time for a National Dental Service as this appointments scandal takes root – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for City of York.

By YP Comment
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 4:30 pm
The state of dentistry is prompting much debate and discussion.

THE situation now for people needing dental treatment is critical.

I am really concerned about the future if there are no changes, and the impact  this could also have on  children in York, as many  simply aren’t getting to see a dentist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

More people are being forced to ‘go private’ as there are no alternatives, and the costs are really high, with consequences such as dental problems being left to get worse, or in extreme cases, people extracting their own teeth.

The state of dentistry is prompting much debate and discussion.

It is an absolute scandal that we have been allowed to get to this point.

Austerity of all our public services, and a systematic destruction of our public  health services, our NHS and  our dental service, have  meant that people have to  either put up with the pain or spend their life savings  for services that should be universal and accessible to  all.

I believe we need a National Dental Service, free at the point of need, accessible to all.

York urgently needs a  dental school to train the  next generation of NHS  dentists, I will be working tirelessly in Parliament to achieve this.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

Yorkshire PostLabourYorkYorkshireNHS