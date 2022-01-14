Time for motorists to show respect instead of road rage – Yorkshire Post Letters

Do motorists show sufficient respect towards each other?

The REVEREND Leslie Newton’s exhortation to us all to become involved in a “kindness revolution” (The Yorkshire Post, December 31) is wise counsel indeed and deserves to be heeded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Might I suggest we make a start in one important area where we could, literally, save lives by being more considerate and tolerant – on our roads.

Do motorists show sufficient respect towards each other?

After more than 60 years behind the wheel, half of them as an advanced driver, I now prefer to leave the car in the garage and travel by bus or train, rather than face the aggression and ill will exhibited by too many motorists.

It never used to be like this. Impatience, resulting in risk taking, and a total lack of thought for other drivers, are turning our roads into threatening, dangerous places.

And where have the smiling faces gone? Sit in any traffic queue and you’ll notice that, in too many cases, they’ve been replaced by creased foreheads and scowls.

So let’s take Leslie’s message to heart and remember that every act of kindness has an impact – and not the sort of impact that can so easily happen when kindness, patience and tolerance take a back seat.