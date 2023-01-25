Time for MPs to come together to sort out the NHS crisis - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

It really is time MPs of all parties got together to sort this NHS problem out, despite most, or dare I say all of them, having the benefit of private healthcare.

I have no objection to anyone having private healthcare, I did when I was employed. It helps to reduce the waiting lists.

We all have views of just what is going wrong. Years ago when I was traIning for the then SRN, we worked on the wards and did not have to go to university to gain a degree.

Thousands of ambulance workers have been on strike over pay. PIC: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

They now do not do any work on the wards. Surely practical experience is what is needed. Added to that there seems to be far too many managers doing jobs that were done originally by a small number of staff,

Ambulance crews have to stay with the patients they deliver to A&E for often hours.When I had to go to hospital, they spent five hours with me. Why should they have to wait to hand over other than no nursing staff.

It is high time MPs were made to go onto A&E departments to see the chaos that exists and work there for the day.