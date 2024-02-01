Time politicians grew up over Doncaster Sheffield Airport and unleash its potential - Yorkshire Post Letters

I feel sure that the vast majority of the population, certainly in Doncaster, and around most of Yorkshire will share in Dan Fell’s frustration at the failure of local politicians to follow the lead of the Doncaster Chamber of Trade and Doncaster Mayor and her Council in fighting for the Doncaster area and making the most of its potential in providing skilled jobs for the skilled workforce available.

The bickering between the Conservative MP for Don Valley and the Labour Mayor of South Yorkshire shows the weakness of this appointment of regional mayors carrying a party political title. Surely it would be better to have a regional speaker if possible, chosen by agreement with all local party leaders, from outside party politics to try and ensure fair play.

Unfortunately, they are all engrossed in protecting their own place in Parliament, particularly with a General Election looming, whether it be in power or opposition, instead of paying full attention to the vital opportunities for their constituents and country.

A view of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which closed in November 2022.

This unique opportunity to create a Transport Hub centred on Doncaster would provide a first class flight base for commercial and tourist customers with Doncaster, Leeds/Bradford, and Humberside Airports building on sizeable and rapidly expanding freight at Doncaster with tourist demands at all three covering local and international flights.

The allocation of funds to fulfil earlier promises of a rail link between the airport and East Coast Main Line (ECML) and the further development of the Humber Express to benefit the expanding container traffic bolstered by the overseas investment by Siemens and the container companies should all be vigorously supported.

The development of the container business and rail transport in building larger units to deal with imports-exports through Hull/Immingham/Goole would boost trade as well as reducing carbon emissions by reducing the number of HGV loads.

It is no use politicians moaning that all the benefits are going to the South if they are not prepared to join forces to fight for our fair share of opportunities in ample supply in the North.

We lost out on the Carbon Capture Scheme based on Don Valley Power Project with coal available from Hatfield Colliery and a matching grant of Euro Millions from the EU and other South-Eastern investors interested.