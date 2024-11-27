Time that clergy discipline and safeguarding issues came under the ‘checks and balances’ of a body outside the Church of England - Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 27th Nov 2024
From: Canon Michael Storey. Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

We all know now that the Archbishop of Canterbury has resigned, and, sadly, has been encouraged to do so by one or two bishops.

I cannot share their view at all. As a Canon of Wakefield and parish priest for nearly 50 years, I am well aware how the Church of England works on matters of clergy discipline and safeguarding issues - badly.

At each stage of discipline or safeguarding there have been set down procedures which, if followed up by all parties properly, then any guilty party would be discovered and the necessary steps taken to see ‘that right be done’.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Lambeth Palace in 2023. PIC: Doug Peters/PA WireThe Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Lambeth Palace in 2023. PIC: Doug Peters/PA Wire
In the case of John Smyth, there were many ‘checks and balances’ in looking into his heinous abuses long before the matters reached the Archbishop of Canterbury. If ‘right’ had been done during the examination of the facts, it seems pretty certain that someone should have been sacked long ago.

The ancient honourable action of falling on one's sword might be seen by many as the right ‘solution’ - sadly this only covers up failings down the line.

It is certainly time that clergy discipline and safeguarding issues come under the ‘checks and balances’ of a body outside the Church of England. Then there would be a better chance of ‘right’ being done.

