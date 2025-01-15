Time that laws are changed to recognise that the owners of social media platforms are as much 'publishers' as newspaper proprietors - Yorkshire Post Letters
Perhaps the most appallingly ironic inference one might take from Elon Musk's intemperate and ill-informed intervention in British politics would be that the social media platform which he owns has become, following the removal by him of its nonetheless feeble checks and balances, the recognised global forum for the criminal dregs of society to express their despicable proclivities.
It is high time that laws were changed to recognise that the owners of such platforms are as much 'publishers' as newspaper proprietors, and to make them equally liable and responsible for the content they propagate.
I would call upon everyone who objects to Musk but still uses Twitter (or whatever he may call it) to cancel their involvement forthwith.
We should also note the hypocrisy of certain UK politicians who are joining the Musk bandwagon.
Those who are calling for new independent commissions into the subject need to tell us why they failed to implement the recommendations of the definitive commission report of just a few years ago when they themselves had the power to do so.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.