Time to ban all gambling advertising and sponsorships - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

According to a new report around 1.6m UK children are growing up in households where an adult is experiencing "gambling problems". It went on to say that children exposed to gambling are also four times more likely to go on to experience such gambling issues themselves (The Yorkshire Post, August 21).

This is a frightening statistic, and one that surely demands significant action to address this without delay.

In many ways it is no surprise with gambling adverts and sponsorships allowed to inhabit all aspects of everyone's lives.

A woman betting on a sports match on her phone. PIC: Alamy/PA.

It really has to be time to ban all gambling advertising and sponsorships, which continue to do untold harm.