Time to ditch Boris Johnson over ‘lies’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson's social care reforms are prompting much debate.

BEING “elderly” myself, I admired your Comment “Elderly deserve better than this” (The Yorkshire Post, September 7). It was acutely critical of the Prime Minister, whilst still polite.

If I can quote some of your terms: “He had a ready-made reform plan”, “among the many falsehoods”, “doubting the PM’s trustworthiness”, “a policy plan cobbled together on the back of a proverbial envelope”. Serious points indeed!

To my Remainer mind, such criticisms apply equally to that other debacle imposed on us by this PM – Brexit.

Starting with the outrageous falsehoods of the Leave campaign, the “oven-ready deal” which after five years is not yet out of the oven, to the promises that we would enjoy the same benefits outside the EU as when we were members. All clearly not the case.

To quote again from your Comment, there are “many people doubting the PM’s trustworthiness” and he is certainly not showing “a far-reaching strategy to enhance the status of all aspects of community”.

This government cannot be trusted and it is high time it was ditched.