Cleveland and other failing police forces must be abolished in aftermath of Dame Cressida Dick resignation – Yorkshire Post Letters

What are the lessons after Dame Cressida Dick resigned as Commissioner of the Metrpolitan Police?

FOLLOWING the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, why policing in today’s hi-tech world should rely on 43 separate police forces remains a mystery.

The opportunity now presents itself to amalgamate police forces in the interest of efficiency and lower financial considerations and changes in culture amongst officers.

A culture change, with the 43 forces overwhelmingly staffed by male officers, is called for.

Are there too many police forces?

The Cleveland force, which was established in 1974, is among those with a history of failings at all levels of policing.

The Home Secretary could usefully consider amalgamating the Cleveland force, using the River Tees as the marker for the future, with the Durham force.

Both the Durham and North Yorkshire constabularies have a better record than Cleveland over such issues as violence towards girls and women, domestic violence and drug trafficking.

Disbanding the Cleveland force would take all of this to a higher level and help to restore public confidence in all aspects of policing.