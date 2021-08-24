Time to exclude Prince Harry from line of succession – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should Prince Harry be removed from the line of succession?

PRINCE Harry in the news again – for all the wrong reasons as aspersions from America are cast on the integrity of the Queen.

This isn’t some tawdry US soap opera on TV, but the authority of the Crown being undermined in a despicable way.

Is it not time for 10 Downing Street and Buckingham Palace to put together a solution?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo: ITV Hub /Harpo Productions/CBS/PA Wire.

To avoid calls for the abolition of the monarchy as an outdated institution, I firmly believe the time has come for Harry’s formal exclusion from the line of Royal succession.

Not easy but neither impossible if backed by a special Act of Parliament.

In my opinion, the sooner the better for Her Majesty, the monarchy and the United Kingdom.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

THE constant whinging of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Los Angeles about the Royal family isn’t just wearisome.

It is backed by no evidence, as evidenced by their failure to substantiate claims that they both made to Oprah Winfrey, and the simplest thing is for them to lose their respective HRH titles.

They’re no longer worthy of them.