Time to extend North Yorkshire Moors Railway services to York – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should the route of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway be extended? Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

THE last time I drove a car in the Scarborough area would have been in the winter of 2001. Road congestion was bad; finding a space to park was very difficult. I dare not imagine what it is like today.

If A64 enhancements are carried out, the Scarborough area will become gridlocked, causing poor air quality and thus defeating the reason to visit the town.

Today Whitby shares the Scarborough road congestion problem.

As such, the solution is to reopen the Pickering to Rillington junction (Malton) railway and grant the highly popular North Yorkshire Moors Railway powers to York (they already have running power between Grosmont and Whitby over Network Rail).

For Scarborough and Whitby, the solution is a train service with fares that are cheaper than the combined fuel and parking charge for families.

During the 1950s and 60s, holidays at Yorkshire coast resorts from the Tees to the Humber were the norm. Many older readers will remember the massive traffic jams at Malton caused by the level crossing as a constant stream of trains went to Whitby and Scarborough. This continued until Malton got a bypass.