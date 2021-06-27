Time to recognise beauty of Yorkshire Wolds – Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Wolds is in line to be designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

REPRESENTING a large part of the East Riding encompassing the Yorkshire Wolds I am proud to support plans to designate it as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

We are blessed with a range of fabulous natural assets from the Wolds to the coast which attracts millions of visitors each year and it is fantastic to see the area, with its outstanding aesthetic beauty, considered for such a significant status. The proposals follow the independent review led by Julian Glover which called for action to make our protected landscapes greener, more beautiful and open to everyone.

From: Tony Juniper, Chair, Natural England.

Bridlington could benefit from the Yorkshire Wolds being designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

ONE thing that has become very apparent recently, and especially during the pandemic, is the enormous benefit people get from having access to beautiful nature-rich landscapes. These can, however, be hard for many people to access, thereby raising the question of how more can be done to bring nature and people closer together.

As Government’s statutory landscape adviser, we look forward to continuing to work closely with Government, designated landscape bodies and stakeholders to deliver more for and through England’s diverse landscapes.