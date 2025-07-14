Time to stop the traffic mayhem outside the school gates and walk children to school - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Colin Jones, St Leonard, Exeter.

The Royal College of General Practitioners reports that visits to the GP from asthma attacks are up 45 per cent this year. Most of us are breathing toxic air. This is causing misery, of course, but also killing 500 people a week and costing £27bn a year in NHS care and productivity losses. Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical officer, says that his 10 year health plan needs to focus more on prevention and that too many people aren’t doing enough exercise. Maybe there’s a connection because who wants to walk, cycle or wheel in toxic air. The outcome is more short journeys done in cars and more pollution. We need to replace a vicious circle with a virtuous circle because everyday exercise reduces our risk of getting ill and can improve many health conditions or at least stop them getting worse. People often have busy lives and others can’t afford the gym. For many of us the best solution is to build exercise into everyday activities, such as going to the shops, to work or to school. Driving your kids to school may feel like a way to keep them safe, but inactivity isn’t safe. If we care about the next generation, we should be asking our councillors and MPs for safe and pleasant routes to school and cleaner air. We should be asking our schools to find ways to stop the traffic mayhem outside the school gates.