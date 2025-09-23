To avoid a return to Victorian inequality, Labour must ensure the ultra-wealthy pay their share - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Sarah Dennehy, Totnes.

We cannot keep making the mega rich richer, the poor poorer, and squeezing the middle class. Many already struggle with unaffordable housing, heating and food, while a small elite live in extravagant affluence.

The wealthy often call themselves ‘wealth creators’, but too often their gains benefit mainly themselves. They demand special tax treatment, while using the system to minimise contributions to the public good.

Take a billionaire with £1bn in assets: long-term returns of 5 per cent - around £50m a year - are typical. Much of this income is passive, generated by asset managers. The ultra-rich can then borrow against their holdings to fund lavish lifestyles or acquire more assets (which increase future gains). These loans are not taxable. Legal, yes - but deeply unfair to the rest of the UK who are forced to pay their fair share.

There are 156 billionaires in the UK, the wealthiest worth about £35bn (creating over a billion in annual gains). Over 120,000 people hold between £10m and £1bn. Even though some leave, the overall millionaire population continues to grow.

The Conservatives and Reform will not tax this wealth; in fact they promise tax cuts. Labour has pledged to end non-dom status, but so far has avoided bolder measures - perhaps fearing a hostile billionaire-owned press and a misled public.