To suggest that the state cannot afford pensions is a slap in the face to those who contributed all their lives - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Gray, Liversedge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 16 it was widely reported that the State Pension will go up by 4.7 per cent from April 2026.

That has immediately brought out the protest brigade. Either anti the pension or anti the triple lock. The increase is based on the fact that average earnings have increased in our country by 4.7 per cent over the past twelve months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So those who are currently earning have increased the costs for their employers by that factor and the effect of that will be the increase in supplies and services that pensioners have to pay for.

A view of bank notes. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Pensioners will receive around £12,000 per year to pay for such supplies and services which is a lot less than most who are still able to work are earning.

It probably escapes notice that the pension is means tested because if the recipient has other income the pension is added to that income and income tax is paid relevant to the total, effectively taxing the state pension at the recipients highest rate of tax. Thus many will be having their pension reduced by 20 per cent or 40 per cent being paid back to the state in tax.

It also has to be remembered that those drawing the state pension have been promised over the years that they have been paying towards it with some of their National Insurance contributions and they expect the state to honour that commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To suggest that the state cannot afford it is a slap in the face to those who contributed whilst working 40 hours per week with three weeks holiday at most and no paid for parental leave etc.