Tony Blair’s role in Afghanistan war inexcusable – Yorkshire Post Letters

PA file photo dated 20/11/2006 of Prime Minister Tony Blair addressing British troops at Camp Bastion in Helmand Province, in Afghanistan.

TONY Blair is always popping up giving his opinions on how to run the country, trying to keep in the limelight. Well, now is his big chance for the glare of publicity.

He can explain why he took Britain into war in Afghanistan – history shows it never works – and what apology he intends to make to the thousands of members of our armed forces who lost their lives or were wounded, many with life-changing injuries.

He can explain why he spent billions of taxpayers’ money involving us in wars which had nothing to do with this country, such as Iraq with the lies over weapons of mass destruction ready to be fired in minutes.

To what extent is former prem ier Tony Blair liable for the current Afghanistan crisis?

Blair, now worth tens of millions, is the worst Prime Minister in living memory for doing damage to this country – mass immigration and the Human Rights Act are just two of the many examples of his actions impacting us today.

He strutted the world stage with his version of being a so-called wartime leader, trying to be a cross between Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher of Falklands fame. To many who believe he should be tried for war crimes, he is more a cross between a rat and a weasel.

From: Edward Grainger, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

THE announcement that 20,000 Afghans will be allowed to settle in Britain from a now Taliban-dominated Afghanistan is welcome news.

Former prime minister Tony Blair, the Duke of York, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attending a Military Drumhead Service on Horse Guards Parade in London, ahead of the unveiling of a national memorial honouring the Armed Forces and civilians who served their country during the Gulf War and conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2017.

The Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham is the first politician to touch on the feelings of most Britons by appealing to all areas of the country, including Yorkshire, to follow his city’s example.

Too often refugees have been re-housed in the North while areas of the South East have failed to fulfil their obligations.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

HAVE MPs forgotten who deployed our troops into Afghanistan in the first place? To blame Boris Johnson for the situation there now is a disgrace, they need to think back and stop this ‘blame game’ and think about what’s the best way to deal with the crisis. It’s for all members of the Houses of Parliament to get together and get on with it, not just Mr Johnson.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

AS much as the citizens of Afghanistan need help, the pious pontificating contributions in Parliament by many MPs will do absolutely nothing to improve the situation.