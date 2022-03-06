Tory hypocrisy over Ukraine nauseous – Yorkshire Post Letters

THE election pamphlet recently retrieved from my doorstep reveals that “in-touch Conservatives” seems to be the slogan inspiring Helmsley and Sinnington Tories. Oh, the irony!

In touch with what? The moral vacuum, perhaps, within Tory thinking, as highlighted by the behaviour and philosophy of our country’s leaders.

What is your verdict on Boris Johnson's handling of the Ukraine crisis?

The multilateralism now advocated by Boris Johnson which we had in the EU but, sadly, abandoned. The opportunities in our fruit-picking sector discerned by the opportunist Priti Patel for desperate Ukrainian refugees, provided they already have links with the UK, of course.

Or perhaps the criticism of Putin’s “lies and disinformation” by a PM for whom lies and disinformation are a vade mecum, if not a way of life.

Or Johnson’s hopes and prayers, together with those of many of us, for régime change in Moscow, apparently unaware that a majority of his fellow citizens strongly believe that such is also demanded here.

Or are the Tories in touch with the disgust felt by many citizens at this Government’s record of sleaze and corruption, from charging the oligarchs for admission, residence and a little influence in the continuing Tory leadership of our country, through apparent attempts to mislead Parliament, right down to the manipulation of the planning procedures to suit friendly donors?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, with Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament.

Are they in touch perhaps with a growing awareness that immigrants contribute more to this country than they take from it?

While the Tories are, I concede, in touch with the wave of horror and sympathy engulfing us all at Putin’s monstrous invasion of Ukraine and his subsequent behaviour, it should not be at the expense of the following questions: Is this the party that is in touch with the hopes and aspirations of the British people?

Are we so preoccupied with local issues that we can look no further?

Are our aspirations so diminished – or can we aspire to better?

I believe so.

From: Ann Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

MY heart goes out to the mothers and their children as they flee Ukraine.

One calculation Putin has not made – these refugees will never have a love of Russia.

He really has made enemies. Will this reflect on his standing in his own country?