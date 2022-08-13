Tory MPs don't want to come back from holidays to debate energy prices - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watching various breakfast news bulletins on Wednesday 10th August 2022, it is blatantly apparent that the 300 plus Tory MPs don’t want to come back to Parliament to debate the ever increasing cost of living crisis, especially energy prices.

By the time our 650 MP’s, which incidentally cost taxpayers in excess of £90m pounds each year (and rising due automatic pay increase by the ‘independent’ pay review body), return inflation will be running at 15 per cent.

The solution is to open Parliament and let Martin Lewis chair a meeting with the ‘captains of industry’ with the likes of Alison Brittain (Whitbread), Stewart Rose (ex-M & S) and Archie Norman (ex-Asda and who as an ex MP will know how Parliament works) to discuss the economy and table immediate solutions, which in my opinion will be far more effective for the benefit of the citizens of Great Britain.

Energy prices are rising.

It is an utter disgrace that our elected leaders will not cut short their holidays to discuss the problems which affect everyone.