Tour de Yorkshire's cancellation is no surprise - Yorkshire Post Letters

I am not surprised that the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race in 2022 has been cancelled as Welcome to Yorkshire were struggling to find the shortfall in funding (The Yorkshire Post, September 1).
Will James Mason, CEO of Welcome to Yorkshire, be handing back the additional £100,000 to those cash-strapped councils who are struggling to balance the books, and are having to use funds from contingency reserves in order to provide day to day services, as central Government is not covering the full cost of additional expenditure incurred to cover Covid-19?
The local authority which provides most of the public services in East Yorkshire is spending nearly £2m on job evaluations conducted by a private company, for a staggering 10,500 of its workforce!
Roger Haw, Old Manor Drive, Oxspring, Sheffield.
Calls are mounting for taxpayers’ money set aside to fund next year’s Tour de Yorkshire to be spent on Festival of Yorkshire.
The money has not been “set aside”, it is not sitting in the bank waiting to be spent it has been budgeted for and the best move is to remove it from next year’s budget, not find an alternative way of spending it.