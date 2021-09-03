Tour de Yorkshire's cancellation is no surprise - Yorkshire Post Letters

Tour de Yorkshire in Hornsea. Pic: James Hardisty.

I am not surprised that the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race in 2022 has been cancelled as Welcome to Yorkshire were struggling to find the shortfall in funding (The Yorkshire Post, September 1).

Will James Mason, CEO of Welcome to Yorkshire, be handing back the additional £100,000 to those cash-strapped councils who are struggling to balance the books, and are having to use funds from contingency reserves in order to provide day to day services, as central Government is not covering the full cost of additional expenditure incurred to cover Covid-19?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority which provides most of the public services in East Yorkshire is spending nearly £2m on job evaluations conducted by a private company, for a staggering 10,500 of its workforce!

Roger Haw, Old Manor Drive, Oxspring, Sheffield.

Calls are mounting for taxpayers’ money set aside to fund next year’s Tour de Yorkshire to be spent on Festival of Yorkshire.