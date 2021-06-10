Trees need greater protection from local councils like East Riding – Yorkshire Post Letters

HOW sad it was to read the Peter Giles letter “A beautiful tree has gone” (The Yorkshire Post, June 5).
I have lived in Hessle in the East Riding of Yorkshire for 57 years, and when I first came here, it was a lovely town surrounded by green fields and mature and varied trees.
Sadly, over the last few years, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has not only permitted development on most of our green spaces but also permitted the construction companies to fell hundreds of these beautiful trees.
The council has recently planted a token number of ornamental trees here and there.
That is hardly compensation for the loss of these important trees.
East Riding already had the reputation for having the least number of trees in the county, but are very keen to tell residents how environmentally friendly they are with their recycling schemes etc.
Whilst folk are well aware of the importance of trees and are trying to prevent the destruction of forests all over the world, it would appear that here the environment, with the destruction of these green spaces and trees, doesn’t matter to our policy-makers.
