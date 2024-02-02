Turning away from globalism isn’t the answer for Britain - Yorkshire Post Letters

Paul Morley (Put the UK first, January 22) makes some valid observations that current instabilities in the world question the wisdom of the level of global interconnectedness that we currently rely on.

However, the suggestion that the UK becomes more self-sufficient in agriculture and manufacturing is, frankly, ridiculous, and is certainly not, in Mr Morley's words, reality.

With respect to energy, we and the rest of the world cannot afford to use any more fossil fuels, as it is proven beyond doubt that burning these is contributing to massive climatic changes. Although progress is slower than needed, every country around the world is abandoning fossil fuels and embracing new, cheaper, renewable technologies.

'We do have a highly efficient farming industry, but our climate does not allow us to produce all the food we need.' PIC: Tony Johnson

If the UK decided to go it alone and use its own gas, oil and coal we would become international pariahs and subject to unpredictable international repercussions. We would also be using increasingly expensive, obsolete and inefficient technologies, abandoned elsewhere.

We do have a highly efficient farming industry, but our climate does not allow us to produce all the food we need. Importing food is essential, particularly if, as is predicted to happen before the end of the century, the Gulf Stream stops flowing and we suddenly become a very cold country.

Manufacturing in this country has indeed reduced significantly, primarily because it is much cheaper to make things elsewhere. If we became more self-sufficient in manufacturing, the cost of almost everything we use would rise significantly and the range of goods would decrease significantly. This would be politically unacceptable, even if appealing to an island mentality.

