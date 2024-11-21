TV programme makers should try cutting out the loud background music - Yorkshire Post Letters
I would like to give a challenge to the makers of television programmes, particularly documentaries. I challenge you to make some programmes without background music and see how many complaints you get.
Personally I don't think you will get any, I think a massive sigh of relief will go round the nation, subtitles will be switched off and volume controls turned down.
Sadly we have had to stop watching David Attenborough's programmes as the background music tries to drown out his voice and the sounds of nature although the BBC assures me the sound is within the guidelines.
We tried to watch Yorkshire By The Sea but we didn't last beyond the first episode due to the background 'music' which was loud and unpleasant. We have just started watching All Aboard! Scotland Poshest Train and already are finding the music intrusive.
I assume if you go to a lecture you don't expect to have an orchestra turn up with the speaker, so I issue a challenge, try letting people listen to the sounds they tune in to hear.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.