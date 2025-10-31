Uber drivers in York are making me question whether it is safe to cycle in the city - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mr K Chapman, Whitehorn Close, York.

For over 50 years I have cycled the streets of York perfectly safely without incident.

I enjoy cycling, however due to a number of incidents (near misses) over the last two months I am beginning to question if it is safe to continue cycling. The incidents I am referring to all involve Uber taxis.

They have been driving too fast doing 40mph in a 20mph zone, shooting out at junctions and driving too close leaving me and other cyclists hardly any room on the road.

A stock photo of a cyclist. PIC: Alamy/PA

I have witnessed other cyclists nearly being run down by Uber taxis, also pedestrians having to jump back to avoid being run down. This is particularly bad in the Stonebow area.

My lady friend who is partially sighted and not able to walk normally has had two near misses in three weeks. The Stonebow is a favourite place for them to perform dangerous u-turns into oncoming traffic. They park up in no waiting areas i.e The Black Swan in Peasholme Green also along Aldwark on double yellow lines, and in the library entrance.