UCI World Cycling Championships shutdown will be ruinous for Harrogate’s shops: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Simon Russell, Chairman, Woodbrim Group, and owners of Decor Harrogate.

I own one of the longest standing retail outlets in Harrogate which has had a prominent position on The Crescent since 1947.

Huge disruption is expected in Harrogate during cycling's world championships.

Times are tough for all retailers now as many visitors can see there are ‘To Let’ units around the town which would have been incomprehensible 10 years ago.

So just to help us through massive rate rises, car park rises, huge increase in staff costs, the burghers of Harrogate have chosen to effectively shut the town down to normal commuters and visitors alike for yet another cycle event, one that creates huge inconvenience for a whole nine-day period.

We know we will suffer a total retail wipe out with six of our 12 wonderful staff having to make alternative arrangements just to get to work.

This effective shutdown of our beautiful town is nothing short of a disgrace.

I can assure you nobody asked me what I thought or how it impacts my business and scores of others. I have lobbied local officials to see how I get my due compensation and had no response. As an occasional cyclist myself, I can honestly say if I never again saw a racing bike again within 20 miles of Harrogate it would be too soon.