UK deserves a better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson - Yorkshire Post Letters

The drip feeding by former Downing Street aide, Dominic Cummings, about parties in the heart of Government offices during lockdown gives the British public an insight into how dysfunctional the Prime Minister operates.

This country deserves a better leader to debate and provide long-term solutions to current problems of spiralling cost of living and continued gas supplies from eastern Europe, rather

than defending his own and his staff’s actions in Downing Street and Cabinet Office during lockdown.

Boris Johnson.

It is appalling that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is appointing his ‘old chums’ from when he was Mayor of London to save his skin!

The Civil Service has a respected recruitment process whose rules are being totally ignored by the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson’s inability to govern is not only affecting the Conservative Party, but people’s confidence in this Government. If Boris Johnson cared about the impact he is having on people’s lives he would step down and resign and leave it to a more capable Prime Minister next door to him or in his current Cabinet!

From: Michael Green, Baghill Green, Tingley.

I reckon that maybe Boris Johnson and Vladimir Putin have more in common than they care to admit.

Both are astute and experienced politicians.

Both know what they want. But both, for entirely different reasons, and irrespective of whether or not their fear is justified, feel threatened at the moment.

Both are therefore lashing out blindly to protect their own positions, regardless of who might get hurt.

Both are quite likely to find that, if they carry on as they are, it will be the people and the principles which they claim to believe in, which suffer most.

But neither of them seem to be intelligent enough to understand this. Or, more alarmingly, they do understand, but because all that matters to each of them is their own personal ego, they couldn’t care less.

And that’s seriously frightening.

From: MK O’Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.