UK trade might be recovering from EU saturation of our markets - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tony Galbraith, Hunter Road, Brough.

The report from Aston University (The Yorkshire Post, September 18) on UK/EU trade looks like good news. It shows that the saturation of our markets by imports from the EU and the consequent devastation of UK industry, may be reversing.

When we left the EU and its self-proclaimed protectionist Single Market, it was obvious that our exports to the EU would fall. They erected the same tariff and non-tariff barriers to us that they applied to the rest of the world.

The Aston report puts the fall at 27 per cent. The important finding is that there has been a 32 per cent drop in imports from the EU which is a greater drop from a greater base.

The Aston report, however, seems not to comment on the crucial matter of how well UK industry is adapting to the change. Having kept out EU products, are we regaining our own markets or are we merely importing from elsewhere?

Are our exporters putting more effort into our internal market or only seeking new foreign ones? In the motor trade, for example, we used to buy about one million cars per year from the continent. The implication is that there could be sales of about three hundred thousand per year up for grabs and the UK industry should be concentrating on securing the lion’s share of those.

The report (which is freely available on-line) is over 90 pages long, but I can find no data on these issues. It seems to regard all trade as either imports or exports and disregards internal trade (the great majority) altogether.

The Aston report, however, makes key recommendations. Among these, it suggests that we must enhance trade infrastructure, strengthen domestic supply chains, diversify global sourcing and foster strategic partnerships.