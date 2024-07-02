Ukraine is on a hiding to nothing in its conflict with Russia - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Boyes, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

I refer to a letter from Mr Paul Iwanyckyj of Bessacarr regarding our military support for Ukraine, YP Letters, 21/06/2024. The letter is a response to a letter of mine in which I question our involvement in foreign wars.

The writer makes some excellent points, but perhaps the situation is not ‘very different’ as he puts it, from Western involvement, supposedly through moral obligation, in other conflicts in recent years. The outcomes have been remarkably similar each time we have become embroiled in Middle Eastern conflict. Why would Ukraine be ‘very different’?

I fully understand the strategic reasons for our support, but it must be questioned. We will likely reach a stage where all outcomes for Ukraine are bleak. The writer implies that the war is winnable. Ukraine may not lose the war, but it is a war it cannot possibly win.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G7 leaders' summit. PIC: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire

Possible outcomes - Russia could force a regime change in Ukraine and create a puppet state with built-in resentment. That is the end of Ukrainian Western integration. It is oppression for Ukraine and a win for Russia.

The war becomes protracted as the West continues to provide weapons with a colossal death toll, high food prices worldwide, famine in Africa and billions of dollars made by arms dealers. Is Europe really on the path to righteousness?

Fear of a European War - Russia sees European weapons as direct aggression. It retaliates by attacking neighbouring NATO member states, which NATO sees as an attack on all NATO states - troops on the ground and risk of Nuclear war.

Russia destroys and abandons Ukraine as it did in Afghanistan in 1989 - a country in ruins.

Talks are held but are unlikely to succeed in Ukraine’s favour.

Putin is ousted? Also unlikely.

I hope the writer can envisage a more optimistic future, but I can’t see St George slaying the dragon any time soon.