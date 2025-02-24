Unfair coverage of a Church of England going through difficult times - Yorkshire Post Letters
I feel that your coverage of the recent woes of the Church of England (The Yorkshire Post February 8) was totally excessive.
Starting with the headline on the front page: “Call for change after C of E scandals” – a strip of 5 short columns which then continued on to Page 2. Turning to Page 12, YP ‘Comment’ column, headed “Church needs to look again at its safeguarding”.
Following on to Page 13, an article by Churchwarden Robert Beaumont headed “It may be too late to save the C of E”.
The term ‘beating a man when he is down’ comes to my mind. Yes, the C of E is going through a very difficult time in some areas, but there is much good work being done, which should not be overshadowed by recent events regarding the Church hierarchy.
Robert Beaumont ends his article: “It is said the C of E has to renew and reinvent itself every 500 years to survive…with its trashed reputation and plummeting congregations, I fear it could be too late.”
Well, Mr Beaumont, I suggest that you look at more parish churches than your own. Although it is accepted that many of our smaller churches are struggling there is still hope for the C of E, as people who have faith will continue to keep the buildings functioning as edifices of the past, the present and the future.
The church where I worship has its roots in Norman times as the oldest, the largest and the most important building in the village. Trust, belief, hope and expectation will keep the C of E alive.
