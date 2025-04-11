Us farmers appreciate the support we’re being given by the public - Yorkshire Post Letters
In response to the letter Message from farmers to the public needs to change - Yorkshire Post Letters dated March 28.
We agree that our young farmers’ future is at stake, with the unexpected family farm tax set to have a devastating impact on farming families and will deal a potential blow to the nation’s food security.
This is why the NFU’s #StoptheFamilyFarm Tax campaign was launched last year to lobby and campaign against the family farm tax. It has gained much needed public attention and has helped to build political pressure. Above all, the ill-thought through policy has to change.
So far, the connection we have had with the general public and the support we have seen from people has been amazing. We don’t take for granted the fact that the public continues to stand by British farming, with more than 275,000 people signing our petition.
The next generation of farmers’ views and opinions are so important and their voices need to be heard which is why our younger farmers and NFU Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors have been meeting with MPs and officials to explain the devastating impact IHT will have on farming and their futures.
Farmers across the country would like to thank the British public for their overwhelming and continued support as we look to produce food for their tables and care for the countryside.
We will continue to underline to MPs that our campaign will not stop until the government’s proposed changes to inheritance tax are finally subject to consultation and proper scrutiny.
Keeping the public on side is at the very heart of this campaign.
