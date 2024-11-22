VAT being applied to private school fees is vindictive and won’t help anyone - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David H Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The VAT to be applied to private school fees from January 2025 comes under the heading of a vindictive socialist government.

The private school gets no benefit over that of a state school, but is now to be penalised on the assumption that all parents are mega rich and can afford this extra 20 per cent on fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past, I knew of a reasonable number that scraped to afford the fees but felt it was worthwhile to give their children the best opportunities in life to the detriment of their own lifestyle.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson leaves 10 Downing Street, London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

The high fees enable these schools to afford the best teachers and more of them to create smaller class sizes. The quality of teaching results in better exam results.

Bursaries are offered to local children who will benefit from a quality education. In the case of one school, it is hoped that 10 per cent of its pupils will be offered a bursary by its celebratory anniversary of 1400 years in existence. Do we want to lose this history on a political whim?

Many private schools have excellent sporting facilities provided from the fees charged and some fundraising. If parents are priced out of these schools then like universities, they will have to rely on overseas pupils to fill the places and the state schools will have to provide extra places for local children.