VAT being applied to private school fees is vindictive and won’t help anyone - Yorkshire Post Letters
The VAT to be applied to private school fees from January 2025 comes under the heading of a vindictive socialist government.
The private school gets no benefit over that of a state school, but is now to be penalised on the assumption that all parents are mega rich and can afford this extra 20 per cent on fees.
In the past, I knew of a reasonable number that scraped to afford the fees but felt it was worthwhile to give their children the best opportunities in life to the detriment of their own lifestyle.
The high fees enable these schools to afford the best teachers and more of them to create smaller class sizes. The quality of teaching results in better exam results.
Bursaries are offered to local children who will benefit from a quality education. In the case of one school, it is hoped that 10 per cent of its pupils will be offered a bursary by its celebratory anniversary of 1400 years in existence. Do we want to lose this history on a political whim?
Many private schools have excellent sporting facilities provided from the fees charged and some fundraising. If parents are priced out of these schools then like universities, they will have to rely on overseas pupils to fill the places and the state schools will have to provide extra places for local children.
If we are thinking of rejoining the EU it is currently illegal to charge VAT on things like schooling so what happens then?
