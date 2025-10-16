Village parish churches have been a cornerstone of our communities, surely we can find the funds for them? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ron Carbutt OBE, Cawthorne, Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I fear David Behrens (The YP, October 11, 2025), is unaware of the historical background and community importance of the typical village parish church.

He is wrong to think the parish church is owned by the Church of England. This is not the case, the church is likely to be owned by the parish congregation and the village community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usually the land on which the church was built would have been gifted by wealthy local land owners, who may also have built the church. The land and church would have been gifted to the village community and in most villages is still the central most prominent cultural building.

A church near York. PIC: Tony Johnson

The Church of England did not found churches or parishes, they opted for the parish system but did not create it.

The duty of repairing and maintaining the church building and church yard is, and has always been, down to the parish congregation and village community.

Most parish churches are hundreds of years old and the congregation and village community have shouldered these costs over generations, it is now our turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The typical village parish church will have performed hundreds, if not thousands of weddings, funerals, christenings, Christmas festivities and presided over many joyous, sometimes somber, memorable occasions.

The parish church is there to serve the community, believers and non believers alike, it is a valuable, much-loved historical community asset.

Is it really asking too much for residents to fork out £5 a month, just over £1 per week, to keep their unique parish church in good repair for future generations?