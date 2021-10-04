Virgin Money has a duty to its customers amid closures - Yorkshire Post letters

A Virgin Money bank. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

THE news that Virgin Money has decided to close another 131 stores (The Yorkshire Post, October 1) will bring frustration, even despair, to many of its customers.

The fact that Virgin Money calls its branches ‘stores’ tells you much of its business ethos, which appears to exclude any sense of duty to the customers and communities it supposedly serves and too much of which seems to have been inherited from Northern Rock which it absorbed some years ago.

Fortunately, as Fergus Murphy, the oddly titled Group Customer Experience Director, reminded your readers that the Post Office provides a viable alternative for most common day-to-day banking functions and, of course, there are other proper banks still on the high street.

So it is time to move on from Virgin Money and thus stop supporting Richard Branson’s obscenely silly antics, and also avoid being accosted by a ‘yoof’ in a Virgin Money

branded T-shirt and sweat pants as happened when I entered its Coney Street branch, sorry, store in York some weeks ago.