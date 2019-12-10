Vote for compassion in general election as homelessness rises – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Grimshaw, Silsden, Keighley.

WE are told the election is about Brexit, public services, climate change and HS2. Towering above all these is poverty.

As one of the most prosperous countries in the world, we should be thoroughly ashamed of the fact that the use of food banks is so common, our fellow citizens sleep in doorways and children huddle under a quilt to keep warm.

I urge the readers of The Yorkshire Post to reflect on this situation as they vote in the coming days. In this Advent season, we are looking for a leader with compassion.

From: Graham Kyte, Royston, Barnsley.

THE views of Boris Johnson may be acceptable to some of your readers (and columnists), but they do nothing for those who have endured some of the hardships of the past nine years, and who find it hard to believe that those who put them through this are now going to change their ways.

A party intent on leaving Europe with or without a deal compounds that view. The Labour Party manifesto has transformative plans for a way forward – for a more equal and less divisive society than we have at present. The country should seize this opportunity on December 12 with both hands.

From: Danica Surtees, Hillcrest Rise, Leeds.

A LABOUR government in this country would be disastrous. It would categorically lead to extreme crisis and increased poverty which Jeremy Corbyn can’t foresee. There would be massive risks attached for anyone who is prepared to stick around.

Are you kidding me, Mr Corbyn, that you can fulfil your promises without plunging us into debt and increasing taxes for the many?

From: David Warnes, Hymers Close, Brandesburton, Driffield.

DO not for one minute be fooled by the avuncular John McDonnell and his naïve comrade Jeremy Corbyn. They, and those that surround them, have their agenda and will do, and say, almost anything to achieve it.

If they are successful, our daily life will be controlled, both locally and nationally, by party-appointed officials brandishing their ‘Little Red Book’ or worse at any dissident. Where then will be democracy?

From: Ron Carbutt OBE, Cawthorne.

JEREMY Corbyn comes across as a very articulate elder statesman and his reasonable domestic policies will resonate with many.

But will his left-wing ideology work? Those of us who lived, and worked, through the 1970s have our doubts – we remember a decade when the left-wing of the Labour Party almost brought this country to its knees.

Our present system of a vigorous enterprise economy may not be perfect but is infinitely preferable to the political disruptive ideology of the left.

From: Claude Surtees, Southway, Guiseley, Leeds.

HOW does the leader of the Opposition think he’ll fund his reckless proposals?

He will spend billions on the nationalisation of rail and utilities. His pie-in-the-sky list of subsidies and freebies includes broadband, housing, healthcare, schools, no student fees etc.

And where people want to pay for their own education, he will spend more billions on integration of private schools. A shocking violation of human rights anyway.

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

YOUNG voters, in particular, are vulnerable to all the vacuous hype and the new idyllic dawn awaiting us.

But the nation at large, now, having no experience and inadequate knowledge of the track record of left-wing administrations, underestimates the mayhem, both economic and social, that a ruthless Jeremy Corbyn/John McDonnell hard-line pseudo-Marxist cabal can do to our democracy.

Voting for a party that allows Corbyn in is like the eccentric turkey voting for Christmas!

From: Pete Milory, Trowbridge, Wiltshire.

I AM not a member of any political party but have watched the election process with puzzlement. Boris Johnson is desperate to avoid tough direct questioning on his policies.

Johnson looks very uncomfortable around ordinary people. The posh Old Etonian does not relate to the everyday voter, mere plebs! His so-called charm only emerges when with his own mostly public school chums and cronies.

From: Donald Wood, Roundacre, Barnsley.

BY continuing to try to make political capital out of the London Bridge terrorist attack which killed innocent people, Boris Johnson reaches a new low. All it confirms is that he is totally unsuitable to be our Prime Minister.

From: Keith Punshon, Dalton, Thirsk.

WHEN all votes were equally valuable in the 2016 referendum, the result was a triumph for democracy. Most politicians and parties have now broken their solemn word and are muddying the water to subvert the will of the people.

People died in two world wars so we can have votes that count, or are we now to live in a country where votes are as meaningless as in North Korea?

The bottom line of this election for me is a question: is this a democracy?