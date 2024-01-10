Voters are looking to the PM to personally intervene in Post Office scandal - Yorkshire Post Letters

The ITV portrayal of the shocking decades-long suffering and horrific consequences of wholly unjustified losses for so many honest and community orientated individuals has hit very deep and rightly led to a huge reaction.

Well done ITV for exposing this totally scandalous and unacceptable corporate behaviour which shames us all.

But above everything the Conservative Party has been in power for the last 14 years and I know that Cabinet members can bring to bear tremendous pressure and influence to overcome the Post Office inertia, the legal preponderance for ‘steady as she goes’ and the outrageous shoulder shrugging and buck passing.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts a PM Connect event in Accrington, Lancashire. PIC: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire

Ed Davey bears a very heavy personal responsibility for his lack of action in this respect; thankfully he accepts he should have done more.

Millions of ordinary non-committed voters however now look to Mr Sunak to personally intervene and sort out all the compensation for all the outstanding cases immediately.