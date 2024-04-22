Voters want politicians to listen to their concerns and to show empathy - Yorkshire Post Letters

In December 2019, at the last election, the Labour Party suffered the biggest defeat since the early 1930s. The leader at the time, Jeremy Corbyn, resigned and a new leader, Keir Starmer was elected.

Keir acknowledged the party had a mountain to climb to win the next election, but notably he said the party had stopped listening to the voters, instead it was only listening to itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turning the listening outwards was what the new Labour leader intended to focus on, then Covid and subsequent lockdown struck. As soon as restrictions permitted Keir Starmer and other Labour MPs went out listening to voters' concerns, in all constituencies, and throughout all walks of life; leaders, workers, parents, teachers, the young and old, everybody.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a campaign visit to BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

From a career as a human rights lawyer, then chief public prosecutor, Keir Starmer has spent most of his adult life listening intently to his legal clients and then the thousands of staff he presided over in the Crown Prosecution Service.

Even the Conservatives acknowledged he was very successful in reforming the Crown Prosecution Service by listening to its thousands of staff, for this he was awarded a knighthood; Theresa May insisted on thanking Keir by personally taking him out to dinner.

For many years Keir Starmer defended the accused facing the death penalty all over the world, and he won their reprieve, he did this free of charge because he passionately believed execution was a grave infringement of human rights, he cared deeply about this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listening is about empathy and compassion, putting oneself in the other person's shoes, ultimately it is about caring. Last week I invited our Liberal Democrat MP, Richard Foord, around for coffee, to listen to the concerns in our Parish about lack of fibre broadband connection, as a result of this, many parishioners are unable to use the internet effectively. Richard listened carefully and said he would raise the matter in local and national government circles. He posted the meeting on his facebook page. I revisited the page a week or so after to see if progress or comments had been made, I was very encouraged to see everyday since Richard had been out in his constituency listening to all manner of constituents' concerns, all these interactions were documented, my concerns about lack of fibre broadband had become buried, but at least it was still there.

Last week on UK Talk Radio, a woman called Louise from Rhonda in South Wales, phoned in with a question about mental health provision on the NHS, or lack of it, she had been waiting over five years for treatment.

Louise had to quit work as a result of symptoms. The call was fielded by Rishi Sunak, initially he addressed the caller as Rhonda, he was corrected by the presenter, then the penny dropped. Louise was calling from Wales, the Prime Minister denied responsibility for Louise's plight as the NHS in Wales is a devolved matter to be dealt with by the Labour administration in Wales.

At this point, Rishi Sunak appeared to stop caring and launched into a criticism of Labour's handling of waiting times in Wales, then carried on to blame the ongoing dispute with the junior doctors for long waiting times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The way the Prime Minister handled this call was a disgrace, to someone who was genuinely in long term distress, he wanted to absolve responsibility and use it as an excuse for another political soapbox. His interest in the UK did not extend over the Welsh Border.