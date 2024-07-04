Voting in my view should be compulsory otherwise our democracy is undermined - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ray Clarke, Pontefract.

I echo the Archbishop of York’s call in the Saturday Essay for everyone to exercise their right to vote. In my constituency Yvette Cooper was elected to represent us on as little as 21 per cent of the eligible vote and just 0.0015 ahead of the runner up.

Given current expectations (though it is not over until the fat lady sings) other prospective Ministers Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves secured 27 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. Voting in my view should be compulsory otherwise our democracy is undermined.

However I am somewhat perplexed by Stephen Cottrell praying for all those who are standing for election. It is a pretty wide call and presumably includes those who wholly oppose the Christian faith and God’s edicts. It will also include those seeking to secularise the State so bye bye to Bishops in the House of Lords. Turkeys voting for Christmas?

A man adjusts a polling station sign at Saint Martin Church in Womersley. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

His hope is that as a nation we might vote on what sort of society we want to aspire to be. On the good neighbour principle he says that is what is best for our neighbour and what is best for the world. Who decides what is best? As the majority belief here is Christian and he is one of the most senior clergy it surely is the vote that perpetuates our Christian tradition.

The Anglican Church is in disarray having departed from the established Christian tenets of faith making God in man’s own image to suit the populist culture and in an effort to fill empty pews. Contrary to all that has gone before, the Church of England seems to be embracing the popular view that all faiths lead to God. That begs the question why was Jesus crucified?