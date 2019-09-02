Wailing of Remainers over suspending Parliament is beyond parody: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

Oh the wailing and grinding of teeth from the Remainers now that Parliament will be suspended for a few days. An affront to democracy, say the people who have spent three years trying to stop the democratic will of the people.

Protesters gathering in London against the decision to suspend Parliament. Picture: PA

It’s beyond parody. Stopping no-deal is Remainer speak for stopping Brexit. The thing that worries me is the lengths some people in power are prepared to go to stop all this, whether it be taking over control of government to bringing about court proceedings.

All these people are living a lifestyle that won’t be affected by the prophesies about starvation, lack of medicine and civil unrest. So what hold does the EU have over these people that they will go to such lengths? Whose payroll are they on? Or is it pure selfishness about their cushy lifestyle possibly coming to an end?

From: Cecil Crinnion, Sycamore Close, Slingsby, York.

I am sure that the MPs that want a no-deal Brexit put into law know that the European Union will never offer the United Kingdom an acceptable deal, therefore keeping the United Kingdom trapped in the EU.

This is against the wishes of the majority of the people. For opposition parties to vote this way is understandable, as they are only interested in achieving power, not the welfare of the country or the people.

For Conservative MPs to go against their own party and leader, and in most cases their constituents, is unforgivable. The people have voted and we should just leave and respect the results of the referendum as promised by all parties during the election, except the Liberals and Greens.

From: Roger Backhouse, Upper Poppleton, York.

Bernard Ingham forgets that his heroine Margaret Thatcher was substantially to blame for the formation of the EU as we now know it (The Yorkshire Post, August 28).

After Ted Heath took Britain into the Common Market, Mrs Thatcher oversaw the passage of the Single European Act. Later John Major took us further into the European morass with the Maastricht Treaty.

She saw benefits for the British financial sector, Europe’s largest, if it could operate freely across Europe. Working closely with Francois Mitterand on market liberalisation, they developed a new deal whch became the Single European Act. This effectively created the single market and incorporated procedures for European political co-operation, making passing Europe-wide legislation much easier.