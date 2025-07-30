Walshaw Moor: We need to strike the right balance between the drive to net zero and protecting nature and heritage - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Sarah Crane, Longfield, Heptonstall.

On June 7, I managed to get on Radio 4’s ‘Any Answers’ to talk about the proposed wind farm on Walshaw Moor.

I entered the debate that asked the question ‘do we need to strike the right balance between the drive to net zero, building large ambitious renewable energy infrastructure and the need to protect nature and heritage?’ My answer was yes, we do.

My answer gave the example of the proposed development of 41 turbines, bigger than Blackpool Tower, on the triple protected area that retains considerable areas of deep peat.

I stated that our drive to cleaner energy cannot come at a cost to nature.

I explained that peat is an important store of carbon (storing more per hectare than a rainforest) and that it is irreplaceable.

We are talking about the removal of rare, delicate, interlinked ecosystems, as well as loss of habitat for already endangered moorland birds, in one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.

“But surely it has to be built somewhere? We need some kind of trade-off?” argued the presenter.

I pointed out that Friends of the Earth with Exeter University and the RSPB had recently created a map, identifying many areas of brownfield sites that give potential for wind generation, and which did not encroach on peaty areas such as Walshaw Moor.

Anyway, the presenter cut me off before I had the chance to highlight the other very important concern connected to this development and that is, the increased flooding risk for Hebden Bridge and the Calder Valley.

The vast amount of cement and aggregate would forever remove the water retaining Sphagnum Moss (creating more water run-off from the uplands) and cause potential damage to the water courses.

If I had been given the chance, I would have also told her and the listeners that the proposed wind farm site lies in Bronte Country.

This is one of our country’s significant cultural assets. It attracts tourists from all over the world (as does the Pennine Way, which runs right through the centre of the proposed wind farm).

This unique land of wild moor and millstone grit, was home to the Brontes.

It inspired their young literary minds and some of the world’s most famous novels.

Emily Bronte knew every inch of the moors. Charlotte regularly visited The Lancashire side and they had connections to Calderdale.

We will forever lose this wild liberating moor and its unique identity and our heritage if this development goes ahead.

Interestingly, the young Bronte siblings whilst out on a walk, narrowly escaped a deluge from a mudslide, just above Ponden (an event that would be potentially more likely following the wind farm construction).

Mitigating climate change means protecting what’s left of our ecosystems too.