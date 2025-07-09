Watch ‘peacemaker’ Donald Trump become involved in more conflicts in the near future - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Appleton, York.

Interesting to read William Loneskie's, June 30, admission he was wrong to think that Donald Trump would stay out of "forever wars".

Mr Loneskie is in good company. American conservatives who supported Trump have come to realise Trump's duplicity. Trump's former vice-president Mike Pence eventually came to criticise his boss and then stood against him in Republican primaries. So have other former defence advisers including John Bolton.

Richard Hanania is a conservative who campaigned against so-called ‘woke’ in American universities. At first he welcomed Trump administration attacks on universities but has recently argued that Trump is trying to enforce an ideology on academics worse than anything that went before.

Sadly, William Loneskie's conversion has been a historical pattern. Autocrats often delude conservatives into thinking they share conservative values. In reality they care for no-one but crave power for themselves.

Many of the conservatives who supported Hitler became disillusioned and were murdered by his thugs or exiled when they fell out. Similarly with rich Russians who thought Putin would stabilise Russia. Several have been murdered or are in jail.

Unfortunately, autocrats often admire those who share similar traits to themselves. That explains Trump's unwillingness to criticise Putin directly over Ukraine and his tailgating of Bibi Netanyahu.

