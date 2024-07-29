We already have one of the most flexible planning systems in Europe - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: D Seex, former course leader MA in Urban Design at University of Westminster, Carlton Miniott, Thirsk.

Peter Gruen of Leeds (Letters, July 17) raises several issues in respect of the planning system; preparation of local and strategic plans is indeed time consuming, but he rightly notes that planning authorities "seek to approve planning applications as quickly as possible".

He also draws attention to the important issues of land banking and the need for good design. It has become common for politicians, media pundits and journalists to call for reform of planning regulations and refer to ‘nimby’ objections or the green belt stymying development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What isn’t said is what actually needs changing, what improvements should be implemented, or why there are one million dwellings already approved but not built. Where are the calls to look at the delays in house building caused by the financial system and labour shortages in the construction industry?

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a housing development. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

We have one of the most flexible planning systems in Europe. Over 84 per cent of planning applications are approved. Local objections and the green belt are not and never have been grounds for refusing well designed proposals on appropriate sites and few planning authorities refuse on such grounds alone.

Readers of the Yorkshire Post and virtually all local newspapers will regularly read of Planning Authorities granting permission against the wishes of objectors. More than 70 per cent of the relatively few decisions to refuse planning applications by local authorities are upheld by the independent planning inspectorate. That suggests that most decisions are correct. The appeals process means that irrational decisions are rectified and costs can be awarded to the applicant.

There is really no case for loosening the planning regulations to speed up the system. The real cause of planning delays is not the “planning regulations” but the under-resourcing of the system, with a massive shortage of well qualified staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even prior to the period of austerity our local authority planning offices were significantly under staffed in comparison to comparable European countries.

There is however a strong case for a new government reversing the numerous relaxations of planning regulations by previous governments. The strategic plans that Mr Gruen refers to were practically abolished by the Thatcher government. The recent government's changes to the permitted development and use classes orders have led to thousands of substandard flats converted from office blocks without adequate infrastructure or affordable housing, often in poor locations.

The virtual abandonment of distinguishing between different non-residential ‘use classes’ has allowed poorly designed and inappropriate changes of use to the detriment of high streets and many rural locations.

These changes have undermined the basic principles of the 1947 Planning Act, that planning is to serve the whole community, that have survived largely unchanged since its enactment and which other than the establishment of the NHS was probably the most significant achievement of the post war government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In practice, no sensible planning authority would prevent the conversion of redundant commercial buildings into flats or other uses - the benefit of meeting housing needs without utilising open land would be welcomed as not only meeting local needs but bringing in much needed council tax revenue.