We are now seeing true face of Keir Starmer's destructive Labour government: Yorkshire Post Letters

Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

At last, we are now seeing the true face of this Government and its use of punitive taxation to destroy our small businesses and the lives of the hard-working folks who run those businesses.

In their first act of vandalism, they have ensured that all family farms will be destroyed by the new and vindictive inheritance tax regime, which should, as we are blunt speaking Yorkshire folks, be called a tax on the dead.

Effectively this tax will destroy generations of family farms and cause the desertification of our wonderful British countryside.

Not content with their attack on our small family farms, I was amazed to read that Starmer is compounding this economic madness by also destroying the British Fishing industry.

He is allowing foreign owned trawlers to plunder our seas, which is the price that the EU bureaucrats have demanded, to allow him and his government to rejoin the EU. They are effectively ignoring the democratic Brexit vote of the British people and their overwhelming desire to leave that vale of tears.

Not content with robbing our old age pensioners of their winter fuel allowances and destroying our agricultural and fishing industries, they are planning to introduce the most draconian employment laws we have ever seen, which will be catastrophic economically and will no doubt will increase unemployment to levels not seen for many years.

I am sad and depressed, when will this nightmare end?

Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

I fear The Yorkshire Post is being far too complacent about the likely impact of the reset agreement with the EU (Comment, May 21).

As you rightly say, trade agreements require compromises, but these usually coalesce around mutual recognition of each other’s laws whereas the proposed reset with the EU concedes dynamic alignment demanding our compliance with their changing laws.

Our tech sector is reported to be as big as that of Germany and France combined, but we must now allow them to determine our regulatory environment in the all important emerging agrifoods sectors. Our world beating scientists will have their wings clipped by the EU’s leaden-footed regulators and our breakthroughs in the development of crops that cope with climate change and the new food technologies required for the net zero world will be exploited by others.

Cooperation is one thing; capitulation is quite another.

Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

So fishermen have been betrayed, say various Reform and Conservative politicians (The Yorkshire Post, May 20).

In reality they were betrayed long ago, first by entry into the Common Fisheries policy and then by the disastrous deal cooked up after the Leave vote by Boris Johnson and pals.

Strange that those who shout betrayal when a Labour Government does something kept quiet when it was done by a Conservative Government.