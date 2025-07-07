We are steadily drifting away from the principles of environmental responsibility - Yorkshire Post Letters
One cannot help but wonder what is happening to this country. From the culling of badgers to allowing destructive bottom trawling, and now this planning bill, each new policy seems to deliver yet another blow to our natural environment and to the ability of citizens to be heard.
It feels as though we are steadily drifting away from the principles of environmental responsibility and democratic engagement.
As a citizen who deeply cares about the natural environment and the quality of life in our communities, I am deeply disappointed by the government’s new planning bill. While it is presented as a step forward, it leaves critical gaps that threaten nature and weaken the voice of local communities.
I firmly believe that development and environmental protection are not opposing goals — in fact, they must go hand in hand. We urgently need a planning framework that supports sustainable urban growth while respecting ecosystems and the people who live alongside them.
We cannot speak of ‘reform’ while ignoring the voices of scientists, environmental organisations, and independent advisors. I sincerely hope the government will listen to the many calls for meaningful change — before it is too late.
Knowing The Yorkshire Post’s longstanding commitment to public interest journalism and to highlighting issues that affect the region’s natural landscape, I believe it is vital that this concern is given a platform. The voice of the public deserves to be heard.
