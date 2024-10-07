We live in an age of wilful ignorance that makes it impossible to appreciate our heritage - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Snowden, Hanover Gardens, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Ilkley.

I read the recent editorial, 'Our Rich Heritage' (September 23), with a rather jaundiced eye. The leader writer was right to laud 'a county steeped in history and the stories it tells ...we can learn much from the past’.

Admirable sentiments. But, in essence, it was a nostalgic paean to a lost age when our history was venerated and great historical figures were honoured and treated with due respect. That time has passed.

We now live in an age of ignorance, in which false narratives 'go viral’. A recent example of this was Tucker Carlson's interview of the 'blogger' Darryl Cooper (the quintessence of mutual ignorance), in which Winston Churchill was wilfully maligned, much to the chagrin of the Churchillian historian, Andrew Roberts, and other scholars like Niall Ferguson and Victor Davis Hanson.

Sir Winston Churchill gives his familiar 'V' sign. PIC: PA/PA Wire

Some observers refer to this phenomenon, in which our history and heritage is being systematically denigrated by charlatans, as consequent to 'the long march of cultural Marxism' through academia, arts institutions, public and even private corporations.

This has given rise to alien creeds like DEI, critical race theory, 'decolonization' et al (all of which are radical-left, American imports) being promoted and embraced by the panjandrums of political correctness.

A puerile and pernicious philosophy that has corrupted the minds of the young and the gullible but it goes on apace.

William Joy's evocative painting of 'Gordon's Last Stand,' was bequeathed to Leeds Art Gallery in remembrance of a scion of the Gordon family who fell at the battle of Passchendaele, in 1917.

Given the painting's provenance, one might have expected the gallery to be duly respectful. But no. Some years ago, they commissioned a polemicist 'to challenge our perceptions of the myth of Godon’.

But I chose to challenge theirs: "What is the myth of Gordon?" I asked the curator.

"There is some ambiguity about his death," he replied obliquely.

"Really? And what is it that you think is ambiguous?"

He couldn't recall. He would have to "consult the research."

Revisionism revisited! I wasn't impressed and told him so.

"I'm not a great expert like you," he flattered me.

But there was a seminal moment during our conversation that was most enlightening. When I stated that Gordon was "a great, Victorian hero," he responded excitedly: "Oh, yes!"

Ah, I thought, so that was the underlying motive, and just cause to do him down.