We need to ask what we actually want when we talk about social mobility - Yorkshire Post Letters
Alun Francis (The YP, September 13) downplays the significance of individual circumstances and educational access as still being important determinants of social mobility.
Try telling that to the parents who made such a fuss when they were told that in future they would have to pay VAT on school fees.
His ‘place based approach with tailored solutions’ still seems to be one in which we place special emphasis on ‘high flyers’ and ‘wealth creators’, without for a moment asking ourselves what is meant by social mobility, why we are in favour of it and in what ways it is beneficial?
Is it, for example, beneficial to society as a whole, or only to those who enjoy it.
My wife and I are both beneficiaries of social mobility; her father left home at 7.30 each morning and returned home from his second job at quarter to ten each evening, mine was mentally ill and my mother illiterate.
Neither of us were ‘wealth creators’ or ‘high flyers’; she worked in education for 43 years and I for 44. What social mobility meant for us was a decent wage which allowed us to buy a house and a pension which allows us to live with some dignity now that we are too old to work.
Sixty odd years later some parents still have to have two jobs, and like me, some lads still have to shiver in cold bedrooms to do their homework. We should not rely on social mobility alone to remedy this.