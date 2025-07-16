We need to consider the level of welfare safety net we can realistically provide - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

Jayne Dowle (Yorkshire Post, June 30) sees a way out from the quagmire of rising benefits costs and falling availability of native workers. It is through being able to distinguish legitimate incapacity claimants from the rest. Fine if this is achievable, but I rather doubt that.

The great rise is in conditions which can be severely debilitating but for which objective confirmation is difficult. Prominent here was the ‘bad back’, but increasingly it is problems of mental health.

If we limit help to those whose disability is visible, then we label those with hidden handicaps as liars. It is suggested we distinguish between the genuine and the fake among the latter group, replacing online questionnaires by a growing army of official interviewers. But they will not be infallible. This will leave the genuine in fear of being dismissed as liars and under pressure to exaggerate their condition.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall visiting a factory. PIC: PA

Is there really a clear line between those who can’t work and those who won’t? For the same physical or mental condition, the can/can’t decision may be influenced by how interesting and well paid the available work would be, compared with the generosity or otherwise of the alternative benefits offered.

We might help those unfit for work and not those out of work as a matter of choice. How then should we treat the many who have rendered themselves unfit for work through their past choices?

Some people do not work because they would find it boring or demeaning, or because they feel they have better things to do with their time. I do not want to sit in judgement upon such people, but nor do I wish to support them at above 60 per cent of median UK salary so that they are free from ‘relative poverty’. We need to consider the level of welfare safety net we can realistically provide. In a world of porous borders, this must relate more closely to global median salary.

My suggestion would be to provide support in kind rather than cash. The purpose is to fulfil our sense of obligation, regarding nutrition, warmth and shelter. Cash recipients will naturally optimise their satisfaction by diverting some money from essentials to other things. Deciding who is deserving of extras is appropriate for charities disbursing their own funds, not for a state bureaucracy.