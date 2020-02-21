We need to cut number of House of Lords peers, not increase their allowances - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Dave Ellis, Hedon, East Yorkshire.

With regards to the proposed increase in daily allowance for peers from £300 to £323 – who are the 800-plus unelected members of the House of Lords accountable to?

The Queen delivers her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

The proposed increase was brought to the attention of Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions and his reply was to leave it up to them!

If this increase is voted through, then two day’s attendance at the House of Lords is equal to a month’s pension for a single person. How can this be right?

If the Prime Minister’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings wants to take on a really tough challenge then he should put in place reforms to either abolish the House of Lords, saving the British taxpayer £83m, or reduce its size by at least half.

Why does the Government need over 150 more peers than MPs to scrutinise their work?