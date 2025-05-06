We need to drop the anti-German attitude as we celebrate VE Day - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York.

It is right and proper that we celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, 2025. Britain was still a great nation in May 1945 despite all the horrors of a six year World War.

However, things have massively altered and changed since those grim times. We have new and different friends and several truly wicked enemies, and I keep very much hoping that our country’s anti-German general attitude will cease.

Overall, apart from the very young, we still seem to be forever fighting WWII. The books, films, radio reports, newspapers, TV and documentaries are never ending.

Huge crowds at Trafalgar Square celebrate VE (Victory in Europe) Day in 1945. PIC: PA/PA Wire

What Germany has done and achieved since 1946 is truly amazing. She had her ‘economic miracle’, sound tolerant governments, world beating quality exports, her ‘green’ agenda, devolved democracy, cleanliness and no litter, efficiency, high work ethic, wonderful inter connected transport system, superb healthcare, reliable industry, sound money and many other plus features, and most of all has been a very valuable friend and ally to Britain.

Compare her with Japan, Russia and others. Germany has admitted her war ‘guilt’, paid millions of Deutsche Marks and Euros in compensation, and is the only country in the world who has set up a memorial in the very heart of her capital city showing and admitting her bad deeds of the past.

Many of our older generation still fear the EU because of the large major significant and relevant part that Germany plays within the EU. Both my grandfather and father were prisoners of the Germans in WWI or WWII, but they did not hate/dislike all Germans and gave credit where credit was due.

Germany is a superb country to visit for business or pleasure, the scenery is magnificent, the people friendly and very polite, the food excellent as are the beers and wines.

Germany and her people are in many ways very similar to the English, it is high time we acted and spoke like firm loyal friends, not like over excited football rival fans!