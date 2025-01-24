We still don’t know the true extent of the cover-up on grooming gangs - Yorkshire Post Letters
Rotherham and other towns from the 1990s onwards were seeing young children systematically sexually abused. It is clear that some in positions of trust and power did their best to keep it secret from the public.
Blair and his cabinet were aware of issues from the late 90s.
Over the last 20 years, campaigners for the survivors of these horrendous acts have been smeared and attacked by those involved or supporting a coverup.
Keir Starmer triggered a backlash after saying calls for a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal were from people jumping on a "far-right bandwagon".
I guess if the child victims were from his own family or his peers he would not have been so dismissive? Even Mayor Andy Burnham agrees that a national inquiry should be carried out.
People do not trust Starmer with his past dishonesty. He has also recently rewarded his friend, the disgraced Lord Mandelson with a plum job as UK ambassador to the USA. Despite his past scandals and close friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
People rightly suspect Starmer's latest refusal is based upon the fear of what it will reveal, who knew what, when they knew about it and what they did to stop the abuse?
Until these facts are fully known and those complicit in turning a blind eye are brought to justice, there will be no peace nor full justice for survivors.
Campaigner Maggie Oliver was spot on when she said that authority and institutes interests - instead of Victims - were listened to in the latest Jay report rather than the victims. Rotherham, probably the worst case and best known, was only mentioned once in that report.
All the 20 recommendations had been ignored and not implemented. Since the media storm against Starmer, Home Secretary Cooper has since been stung into minimal action by just looking to implement three out of the 20 recommendations.
All the 20 recommendations must be implemented at once. Then there should be an open national statutory inquiry with full independence from the government.
I would go as far to say it should be led by a United Nations judge from The Hague, to ensure full impartiality.
In terms of local officialdom, there must be a more robust investigation. What about the 2004/2005 seminar of councillors with police? Jay said in her report that they could not say they were not aware of what was happening.
Well over 50 senior officials in RMBC, SYP and other statutory organisations knew about what was happening, were either complicit, ignored and did not use their powers to stop this. Yet not one has been held to account.
Surely the responsible MPs for their own constituents would have received a copy of the 2005 seminar and the case study either directly or certainly had knowledge of it?
Surely, they were well aware before the Rotherham rape issues were reported on The Times front page by award-winning journalist Andrew Norfolk?
Many of the council cabinet and senior councillors who held positions of responsibility and power whilst sexual abuse on an industrial scale was taking place were kept on for years.
