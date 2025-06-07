We won't rejoin the EU until the mid-2030s at the earliest - here’s why: Yorkshire Post Letters

Tony Galbraith, Hunter Road, Brough.

In his letter (The Yorkshire Post, June 2) Peter Packham reckons that the UK will rejoin the EU sooner than many people think. I think we will never rejoin but, putting that to one side, what would it actually take for it to happen?

There would have to be a Government elected which had clearly stated in its manifesto that it intended to open negotiations with the EU with the aim of us rejoining. I think it is safe to say that none of Conservative, Labour or Reform will have any such policy in their 2029 manifestos. All of these will be hoping to form a Government or at least be the largest party in a Coalition Government. They are not going to risk losing marginal seats if even a small proportion of voters object to the whole idea.

I expect that the Liberal Democrat manifesto will, as usual, fudge the issue. They are Rejoiners at heart but will be hoping to at least hold on to the seats they won in 2024 so will not want to frighten the horses.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer walks to the podium after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves's speech, at a reception for UK and EU businesses in Downing Street, London. Picture: Hannah McKay/PA Wire

The SNP and the Greens will be advocating rejoining but cannot realistically hope to be anything but a minor party in a coalition at best.

The next General Election to consider will probably be held in about 2033. Anything is possible by then, even a Rejoiner Parliament, although I consider it very unlikely. Negotiations for re-entry could begin in about 2034 and any deal would have to go to a referendum. Given the usual snail’s pace with the EU, it is likely that any such referendum would be held no earlier than 2036.

It is entirely unknown as to what terms the EU would agree. Whilst I am sure that they would like to be ripping us off as before, they know that as soon as anything goes wrong the campaign to leave again would be back in full spate. Their choice will be to offer us a much more favourable deal than they were willing to offer David Cameron in 2014, or eternal instability.

So Mr. Packham, I think the very earliest we could be back in is 2036 but consider the chances of it being that soon are very slim. Let’s be independent but good neighbours instead.

Pauline Allon, Ilkley.

Thomas Jefferson recently claimed that due to the pound outperforming the Eurozone the UK would not vote to return to the EU in a new referendum. However, the strength or value of a currency is not a good indicator of economic performance.

The exchange rate of currency changes constantly in response to worldwide supply and demand. In the UK the Monitory Policy Committee set interest rates, but remember, that a cut in interest rates reduces the value of the pound to stimulate growth in a sluggish economy. On the other hand, an increase in interest rates strengthens the pound in response to high inflation and high economic growth. So, increased interest rates strengthen the pound to reduce inflation, and lower interest rates weaken the pound to prevent recession. High interest rates tend to attract foreign investment and strengthen the economy while low interest rates weaken the economy making exports cheaper and imports more expensive.